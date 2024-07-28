Three Questions on Oklahoma Training Camp: Defensive Backs
Oklahoma opens preseason training camp this week, and the Sooners have some questions to get answered during the month of August.
In this series, Sooners on SI will attempt to provide some answers ahead of camp.
Up next is the Oklahoma defensive backfield.
With 26 DBs on the roster and three starters back — who plays the other spots?
With Woodi Washington and Gentry Williams back at corner — they combined for 23 starts last year — and Billy Bowman back at safety, Brent Venables and company have a wealth of experience back in the secondary.
Assuming the other safety spot goes to sophomore Peyton Bowen, who made two starts and played at a high level in all 13 games last season, there might not be a lot of frontline snaps to go around behind the starters.
But first, consider that Washington got some time at safety during spring practice. Logically, he’ll stay at corner in 2024. That’s where he’s made his 36 career starts. But if something happens at safety, Washington could roll inside pretty seamlessly.
That move would happen because of the talent the Sooners have behind him at corner.
Kani Walker has played 16 games at OU since transferring from Louisville, including 10 last season with three starts. And Kendel Dolby played in all 13 games last year, with three starts, after a junior college All-America career at cornerback at Northeastern A&M (OK). Dolby also has experience as the nickel corner, or cheetah in Venables’ defense.
OU also has good talent at safety behind Bowman and Bowen, with Robert Spears-Jennings ready for action and lots of young players eager to get their first extended playing time.
Much will depend on Williams’ surgically repaired shoulder. He was in and out of the lineup last year but is expected to be 100 percent when training camp opens.
“All those cats in the secondary are amazing,” said linebacker Danny Stutsman. “So much work. Coach (Brandon) Hall and Coach (Jay) Valai have gotten that group so much better. You look at the past, where we’ve struggled, they’re working every single day to get better.”
Which incoming freshmen might crack the rotation?
That’s always hard to predict, but their performance in spring practice shed a little light on who might be ready to contribute.
Then again, the rookies got a lot of playing time because returning starters like Washington and Bowman weren’t needed and largely got to take the spring game off.
But anyone who saw his two big hits in the Red/White Game and listened to his teammates talk about him in practice knows that Michael Boganowski might be a candidate for early playing time at safety or cheetah. At 6-foot-2 and 211 pounds, Boganowski’s physical nature makes him a candidate to play early.
“Michael Boganowski – that’s a guy right there who will knock your head off,” Bowman said.
Another is Reggie Powers, who also displayed his love of contact during spring practice. At 5-11 and 208, Powers is explosive, reactive and physical, and it would not be surprising to see him on the field this fall in a support role or at least on special teams.
Another rookie who’s impressed his coaches and teammates this summer is Jeremiah Newcombe, the first commit of the 2024 class and someone who embraces the workmanlike nature of becoming a college football player. He takes it seriously, and it shows.
Other freshmen, like Jaydan Hardy, Mykel Patterson-McDonald, Devon Jordan and Eli Bowen, showed elite playmaking ability in high school but might need a year in college to grow into their new role.
Who’s more likely to see time, the portal newcomers or the returning guys who haven’t played much yet?
Jocelyn Malaska and Dez Malone bring different levels of experience to the OU secondary via the transfer portal.
At San Diego State, the 6-foot, 204-pound Malone was a two-year starter at corner, earned All-Mountain West accolades and made 23 starts over the past two seasons. He adds to Valai’s cornerback room in a big way and allows a little leeway if Williams’ shoulder doesn’t hold up or if Washington is needed at safety.
At Utah, Malaska added size and versatility at 6-1 and 186 pounds, but he played in just three games as a true freshman and just five games last year, most as a backup and on special teams. He no doubt learned a lot under Kyle Whittingham and brings options to Hall’s safety room.
The guess here is that Malone has an opportunity to play immediately, while Malaska might need a year in Venables’ system.
But they might have to beat out returning players like Jayden Rowe, Jacobe Johnson, Makari Vickers and Erik McCarty.
McCarty is the versatile safety who injured his knee in the high school championship game and had to redshirt last year. Players have spoken highly of him this offseason.
Rowe played in three games as a reserve as a true freshman in 2022, but then got hurt in last year’s season opener and missed almost all of 2023. At 6-2 and 223 pounds, Rowe — a cornerback at Union High School — is physically imposing and could help at a number of positions.
Johnson is one of the team’s most versatile athletes and played in all 13 games as a true freshman last year — and looked better and better each time he took the field after arriving during the summer. He finished last year with eight tackles and an interception against West Virginia.
Vickers missed four games due to injury last year but played in 12 games and finished with eight tackles and one pass defensed. He emerged quickly in training camp as a contender for playing time at corner and then did see early action. His offseason arrest for DUI and marijuana possession doesn’t figure to hold him back this season.