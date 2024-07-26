Three Questions on Oklahoma Training Camp: Running Backs
Oklahoma opens preseason training camp next week, and the Sooners have some questions to get answered during the month of August.
In this series, Sooners on SI will attempt to provide some answers ahead of camp.
Up next is the Oklahoma running back room.
Which Jovantae Barnes will Oklahoma get in 2024?
As a freshman, Jovantae Barnes looked like he’d be Oklahoma’s next great feature back.
Backing up Eric Gray, Barnes ran for 519 yards and five scores, averaging 4.5 yards per carry and punishing defenders with every tackle.
But an injury complicated his sophomore campaign.
Barnes’ spring was cut short in 2023 due to a foot procedure that never fully healed.
Though he appeared in seven games, he only cared the ball 37 yards for 140 yards and a score, confounding the fanbase in the process.
As Gavin Sawchuk got healthy, everyone else’s role diminished.
Tawee Walker carried on as Oklahoma’s bruiser, and Barnes was often left to celebrate his team’s success from the sideline.
Instead of hitting the portal, Barnes returned for the 2024 season hoping to return back to form.
If Barnes is truly healthy again, can he pair with Sawchuk and replicate the Cheez-It Bowl performance where both backs ran for 100 yards? A dynamic backfield could relieve pressure on first-year starter Jackson Arnold, especially as Bill Bedenbaugh tinkers with his offensive line.
But a deep room could see DeMarco Murray move on quickly from Barnes in 2024 if he can’t hit the ground running.
Can Gavin Sawchuk build on his strong finish last year?
A hamstring injury in fall camp set Sawchuk back last year.
He redshirted in 2022, but gave a glimmer of hope for the future with his bowl performance against a stout Florida State defense.
Then OU fans had to wait, but it was worth it.
Sawchuk ran for 111 yards against Oklahoma State, including a 64-yard touchdown score on Oklahoma’s third offensive play, kicking off a stretch of five-straight games with more than 100 rushing yards.
Sawchuk also emerged as a threat in the passing game out of the backfield against Arizona in the Alamo Bowl, hauling in three passes for 42 yards to help Arnold move the chains.
His explosion gives the Sooners a bonafide home run threat out of the backfield — if he can stay healthy and continue to thrive in 2024.
There’s no reason why he won’t plenty of early opportunities, but he’ll have to prove he can fight for yardage behind a completely new offensive line to give the Sooners balance on the ground in the SEC.
How large will Oklahoma’s running back rotation be?
Behind Sawchuk and Barnes, Murray has a bunch of unknowns.
Marcus Major and Walker both transferred out after the season, providing opportunity for a slew of guys with little on-field experience at Oklahoma.
Kalib Hicks carried the ball just three times last year as a true freshman.
Sam Franklin produced big chunk play after big chunk play at UT-Martin last year, but he’s taking a huge step up in competition in Norman.
Taylor Tatum was the highest ranked running back in last year’s recruiting class thanks to both his work running between the tackles and his versatility in the passing game.
Local product Xavier Robinson was a bowling ball in high school, so will he be able to carve out a role as a short-yardage back or even earn more playing time?
New play caller Seth Littrell loves a balanced attack, so there will be plenty of carries to go around.
But it’s unclear if the Sooners will have an expansive rotation like Murray deployed in 2023, or hone in on a pair or reliable hands as he did with Gray and Barnes down the stretch in 2022.