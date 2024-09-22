Three Quick Takeaways From Oklahoma's Loss to Tennessee
NORMAN — Something had to give on Saturday night.
Either Oklahoma’s SEC debut or Josh Heupel’s homecoming was going to get spoiled by defeat.
Unfortunately for OU fans, Heupel left Owen Field with a massive smile, an undefeated record intact and full faith in his young quarterback.
None of that could be said for Brent Venables’ following the Sooners’ 25-15 defeat to the Vols.
Four games into the season, more questions than answers surround Oklahoma.
The Offense Went From Bad to Catastrophic
Oklahoma’s offensive line was always going to struggle against Tennessee’s talented defensive line.
Even the most pessimistic viewer was shocked by just how bad the Sooners were.
The Volunteers dominated first down, blasting OU off schedule at virtually every opportunity.
That success allowed Tennessee to pin its ears back to hunt down Jackson Arnold, and the visors rattled the young quarterback.
Things went from bad to worse when Arnold started turning the ball over.
First, he wasted Robert Spears-Jennings’ strip sack that set OU up on Tennessee’s 5-yard line. The next play, Arnold fumbled the ball himself to hand the ball straight back to the Volunteers.
Later in the second quarter, Trace Ford forced a fumble to give the ball back to the offense.
Amazingly, Arnold coughed the ball up again, this time throwing a pass behind the line of scrimmage to Zion Ragins that Tennessee recovered.
That excludes his interception on the second drive of the game, a bad decision that was compounded by an even worse throw.
Arnold finished completing 7-of-16 passes for 54 yards and he ended with minus-21 rushing yards before he was benched in favor of true freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. on the last drive of the first half.
Unfortunately, Hawkins isn’t a wizard.
No quarterback was going to survive behind an Oklahoma offensive line that surrendered three sacks, 11 tackles for loss and four quarterback hurries.
One Hand Tied Behind Its Back
Oklahoma’s defense did everything it could outside of score to keep the Sooners in the game.
Venables and Zac Alley’s unit forced two turnovers and eight punts against the Volunteers’ explosive offense.
The Sooners primarily ran an odd front and were able to mostly contain Tennessee’s rushing attack until they were stranded on the field by the offense.
Dylan Sampson was finally able to get into rhythm on the Vols’ final drive of the first half after Oklahoma’s defense had been left on the field for nearly 10 minutes more than Tennessee’s defense before the intermission.
Dont’e Thornton Jr. outran OU cornerback Kani Walker for 66 yards in the first quarter for a touchdown.
After that, even Tennessee’s big chunk plays in the passing game only resulted in field goals.
If Oklahoma had a functional offense, it would have been in the game deep into the second half. And judging by how little progress was made after half time, the Sooner defense will have to play at that level the rest of the year to keep OU in the rest of its SEC games.
Decision Time
Venables and OU offensive coordinator Seth Littrell have a big decision to make this week.
Arnold’s first half was dreadful, but he’s still only a sophomore with five starts under his belt.
Hawkins showed some promise in the second half, but without massive improvements from the offensive line, no Oklahoma quarterback is going to cover himself in glory.
But there’s no denying Hawkins is the more mobile quarterback, and he showed toughness to stand in the pocket and try to get things going in the fourth quarter.
In today’s era of college football, pulling the plug on a highly rated quarterback recruit usually results in transfer portal moves in the offseason.
The 10-play, 68-yard touchdown drive Hawkins led the Sooners on in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 22-9 with 8:25 remaining likely sealed what the decision should be, but permanent quarterback changes are complicated in the portal era.
Hawkins finished 11-for-18 through he air with 132 yards and one score, and he also added 22 yards the ground.