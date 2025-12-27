Which Oklahoma Players Have Accepted Senior Bowl Invitations?

The Sooners’ seniors played their final games for OU on Dec. 19, but five of them have already accepted invitations to play one more contest before they leap to the professional ranks.

Defensive end R Mason Thomas, wide receiver Deion Burks, linebacker Kendal Daniels, defensive lineman Gracen Halton and linebacker Owen Heinecke all accepted invites to play in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL, on Jan. 31.

Thomas and Halton both spent the entirety of their careers in Norman.

Despite missing OU’s final three regular-season games, Thomas earned First Team All-SEC honors in 2025. He logged 26 total tackles, 18 solo tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery as a senior.

Oklahoma defensive lineman Gracen Halton prepares to make a tackle against LSU. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Halton played in all 13 games in 2025 and registered 33 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and a scoop-and-score touchdown. The defensive lineman played in 34 games in the three prior seasons.

Heinecke was a breakout star for OU in 2025 and finished the season with 74 total tackles, 34 solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble. The linebacker began his career as a lacrosse player at Ohio State, playing three games for the Buckeyes in 2021. He then transferred to OU, where he redshirted in 2022 before playing the next three seasons.

Because of his brief lacrosse stint at Ohio State, he is out of eligibility. But Heinecke revealed ahead of OU’s College Football Playoff game that he is currently in an appeals process with the NCAA, hoping to get one more year.

“If I got the extra year, I would heavily consider it,” Heinecke said. “I love Oklahoma, and this has really been my first year playing, so I would love another year to go at it.:

Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke sacks Alabama's Ty Simpson in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Heinecke accepted his invitation, but of course, he would not play in the game reserved for outgoing college football players if the NCAA granted his appeal.

Daniels played only one season at OU after playing three seasons at Oklahoma State. Daniels — who primarily played at the cheetah position — played in all 13 games in 2025 and recorded 53 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, three pass breakups, two quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.

Burks transferred to OU from Purdue ahead of the 2024 season. Injuries plagued Burks during his first season in Norman, as he played in only five games and logged 245 yards and three touchdowns on 31 catches.

Burks had a larger role in 2025, as he appeared in all 13 games and finished the season with 620 yards and four touchdowns on 57 catches. He led OU in receiving against Alabama in the CFP, catching seven passes for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks prepares to score a touchdown against Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

The Senior Bowl will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, and it will be televised on NFL Network. The game is an opportunity for outgoing college players to showcase their talents to professional scouts ahead of the NFL Draft.

Last year, safety Billy Bowman was the only Sooner to play in the Senior Bowl. The Atlanta Falcons selected Bowman in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.