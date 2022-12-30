Three Takeaways From Oklahoma's 35-32 Loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl

Orlando, FL — Oklahoma trilled in its final game of the season, but ultimately was unable to pull an upset win on Thursday night’s Cheez-It Bowl.

The shorthanded Sooners went blow-for-blow with the No. 13-ranked Florida State Seminoles, but allowed a field goal in the final minute of the game to fall 35-32 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Entering as nearly a double-digit underdog, Oklahoma (6-7) led for most of the first half.

But the Seminoles (10-3) climbed out of the early hole to hand the Sooners their first losing season since 1998.

Defense Holds Out as Long as Possible

Slowing down a Florida State offense that entered the Cheez-It Bowl averaging 475.7 yards per game was always going to be a struggle.

But the OU defense helped keep the Sooners hanging around by winning high-leverage downs through the first three quarters.

The Seminoles went a combined 6-for-16 on third and fourth down, but FSU quarterback Jordan Travis was able to help turn the tide in the final 15 minutes.

Oklahoma allowed the Seminoles to convert 2-of-3 third downs in the fourth quarter, as the ‘Noles posted 155 total yards of offense in the quarter.

Florida State scored on four of its five drives in the second half as Oklahoma’s defense again waned down the stretch.

Second Half Timeout Management Costly

Brent Venables burned a pair of timeouts in the third quarter, and it came back to bite him.

On the first defensive drive of the second half, the Sooners gave up a pair of conversions on third and long.

As a result, Venables took his first timeout to steady the ship.

Four plays later, the Seminoles scored and took its first lead since the opening drive of the game.

On the ensuing drive, Venables used his second timeout ahead of a fourth-and-6 conversion attempt in Florida State territory.

OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel was unable to connect with Drake Stoops on a play where Stoops and teammate Jalil Farooq were oddly close together downfield, turning the ball over and leaving the Sooners with just one timeout.

Predictably, Oklahoma needed those timeouts in the fourth quarter.

Seminole wide receiver Johnny Wilson hauled in a crucial one-handed grab over Justin Broiles, setting up FSU at the 15-yard line.

With under three minutes remaining, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell slowed down the pace.

Florida State milked the clock and set up the game-winning field goal, leaving Oklahoma just 55 seconds to respond.

Depleted O-Line Brings the Fight

Headed to Orlando, Oklahoma knew it would be without at least three starters along the offensive line at both tackles and center.

In the pregame warmups it became clear the Sooners would be down a fourth, as right guard Chris Murray wasn’t taking snaps with the starters.

Matters were made worse when true freshman Jacob Sexton, who started the game at left tackle, hobbled off the field after the third offensive snap.

But the Sooners were still able to have success on the ground.

Freshman running back duo Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk combined to rush for 208 yards and two scores, and the OU offense ended with 253 yards on the ground as a whole.

Eventually, the dam broke in the passing game.

Gabriel was dragged down for six sacks by Florida State’s talented pass rush.

Even when the Seminoles didn’t tackle Gabriel in the back field, he had to extend plays with his legs more and more as the game wore on.

As a result, Oklahoma called a season-high 60 runs as offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby tried to limit the damage in the passing game.

But there were still plenty of positive moments where the young line matched Florida State’s physicality and outperformed expectations.

