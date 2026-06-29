Three Things That Could Raise Oklahoma’s Offensive Ceiling in 2026

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s offense has the potential to be much better in 2026.

Quarterback John Mateer is now fully healthy after playing through a thumb injury in the back half of the 2026 season. The Sooners also added several key players to the unit from the transfer portal, including wide receivers Trell Harris, Parker Livingstone and Mackenzie Alleyne and tight ends Hayden Hansen, Rocky Beers and Jack Van Dorselaer.

But can OU’s offense improve enough to be one of the best in the SEC?

Here are three factors that could affect the Sooners’ offensive ceiling:

Mateer’s mechanics

Much of Oklahoma’s offensive success will be contingent on Mateer’s performance.

Mateer was exceptional out of the gate, leading OU to a 4-0 start, and he logged 11 total touchdowns in those games. But after suffering his injury, Mateer’s production dipped, and he completed only 59.4 percent of his passes for 1,670 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions over the Sooners’ final eight contests.

During spring ball, Mateer said that improving his throwing motion and his footwork were two of his primary focuses. As he battled through his injury, Mateer faltered in both of those areas, and that led to some of his inaccuracy.

Mateer will be surrounded by better weapons in the fall. And now that he’s close to 100 percent health wise, Mateer should be more technically sound.

If that leads to a more consistent, reliable Mateer, the Sooners’ offense can avoid some of the struggles that it dealt with late in the 2025 season.

Running back health

Tailbacks Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock have both shown that they can be stars when they’re fully healthy and used in the right ways.

Robinson combined for 224 yards and three touchdowns in OU’s games against Ole Miss and Tennessee, but lingering health problems kept him from being an every-down back in 2025. Blaylock led OU with 480 yards and four touchdowns as a true freshman, but he also dealt with minor injuries late in the season that limited his playing time.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

Both of them missed time during the spring, but that rest should give them ample time to be fully healthy by the start of fall camp.

If Robinson and Blaylock can stay healthy for the entire 2026 season, that will give OU’s offense a major lift. Plus, the Sooners have several other promising players in the running back room, including true freshmen Jonathan Hatton Jr. and DeZephen Walker and Colorado State transfer Lloyd Avant.

Tight end touchdowns

For a converted linebacker playing his first season on offense, Jaren Kanak played well at tight end. He finished the year with 533 yards on 44 catches, leading all OU tight ends.

But Kanak and the rest of the Sooners’ tight ends were largely ineffective in the red zone. Kaden Helms, who transferred after the 2025 season, was responsible for OU’s lone tight end touchdown grab, and it came in the Sooners’ 44-0 drubbing of Kent State.

The good news? OU’s transfer tight ends should make the offense more effective in goal-to-go situations.

Beers, despite playing for a middling CSU squad last year, led the Rams with seven touchdown receptions. Hansen stands 6-8, and he tallied five touchdown catches during his three seasons at Florida.

Pass-catching tight ends are vital to red-zone success, and if the Sooners can make the most of their size advantages, they can turn more field goals into touchdowns.