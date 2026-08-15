Why Oklahoma WR Manny Choice is 'More Comfortable' Entering Year 2

NORMAN — Manny Choice is in a different place than he was a year ago.

A wide receiver, Choice enrolled at Oklahoma as a true freshman in 2025. He appeared in 10 of OU’s 13 games, but he played on only five offensive snaps, all of which came in lopsided games.

Now, less than three weeks until the start of his sophomore season, Choice will look to become a reliable option in the Sooners’ passing game.

“That’s always the goal, just getting better every day,” Choice said. “Whether it’s my stance to start, attacking the ball, just trying to work on something every day.”

Physically, Choice has developed since arriving on campus. The 6-4 wide receiver was listed on OU’s 2025 spring football roster at 194 pounds, and he now enters the 2026 season at 211 pounds.

Choice, however, believes that his most notable growth has been mental.

After a year in offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle’s system, Choice feels confident that he can thrive as a sophomore.

“If we look at last spring, I’d just say I’m more comfortable with the offense because this is my second year around,” Choice said. “Just getting comfortable with it, that would probably be one of the top things.”

Choice has also learned plenty from his older teammates.

Last year, Isaiah Sategna was Oklahoma’s top receiver, as he logged 965 yards and eight touchdowns on 67 receptions. And while Parker Livingstone and Trell Harris are entering their first seasons in Norman after transferring from Texas and Virginia, respectively, Choice has been able to pick up on the wideouts with proven production at the Power Four level.

“We have Trell, a vet. Zay, a vet. Parker, vet. Just bringing guys up collectively,” Choice said. “So, they’ve been dragging guys along, bringing them up. That’s enhancing the whole room with those playmaking ability skills, sharpening their minds — just anything they can to help those guys out.”

Sategna, Livingstone and Harris will likely get the most playing time of OU’s wide receivers in 2026.

But there’s plenty of room for guys like Choice, Elijah Thomas, Mackenzie Alleyne and other wideouts to make an impact.

OU coach Brent Venables went as far as to say that Choice and Thomas have to be “dudes” for the Sooners’ offense to achieve its 2026 goals.

And quarterback John Mateer similarly believes that Choice can be integral to the unit’s success.

“I’ve seen a lot of growth,” Mateer said. “His physical presence is huge, but he loves to learn. I think that's so important, him and a lot of the receivers, they love to learn.”