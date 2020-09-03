SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Top 25 Players in Big 12 History: No. 4, Ricky Williams

John. E. Hoover

As the Big 12 Conference ramps up its 25th football season, it’s a good time to look back through the league’s illustrious history and identify the best football players ever to suit up.

It was a daunting task to rank players from 14 schools over 24 seasons. Some schools, of course, didn’t participate in all 24 years.

Rather than select an all-time All-Big 12 team — we’ll endeavor to pull that off after the 25th season has concluded — publishers from SI affiliates who currently cover the Big 12 were asked to vote on their top 25 players.

Players were judged on both their college careers and their professional football exploits. National awards, championships and individual achievement were all considered.

In all, nearly 50 players received votes. Only 10 players were unanimous selections.

With that, the countdown continues with No. 4 — a player so good, Texas just named its field after him:

- - - - -

Ricky Williams broke the NCAA career rushing record that stood for 22 years — and he held the new mark for all of one year.

williams_ricky_j9802
Ricky WilliamsUniversity of Texas Athletics

Still, Williams was ball carrying excellence nonpareil in his four seasons at Texas, rushing for 6,592 yards from 1995-98 before Wisconsin’s Ron Dayne came along in 1999 and reset the bar.

After dabbling in minor league baseball, Williams led the nation in rushing in 1997 and 1998, a two-year NCAA record of 4,220 yards to go with 54 touchdowns. Including bowl stats, he rushed for 1,000 yards in all four years and finished with 79 total touchdowns.

In 1998, he and coach Mack Brown led Texas to a rebirth. His 2,327 yards and 29 touchdowns earned him the Heisman Trophy and his second Doak Walker Award as America’s top collegiate running back.

Williams was the No. 5 overall pick of the New Orleans Saints, and although he had numerous stops and starts to his 11-year NFL career, he finished his with 10,009 yards and 68 touchdowns, including five 1,000-yard seasons. In 2002, his first year with the Miami Dolphins, Williams won the NFL rushing crown with 1,853 yards.

In 2005, Williams became the third player in Big 12 history to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

As football season draws near, Sooners embracing unique circumstances

Oklahoma Sooners players express their excitement for the season ahead; DE Nik Bonitto says he's "really proud of what OU is doing" to mitigate COVID-19 spread

Parker Thune

Lincoln Riley named to Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year watch list

Oklahoma Sooners head coach appears alongside 12 other nominees, including Dabo Swinney, Nick Saban, Ed Orgeron and Kirby Smart

Parker Thune

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 8

The latest Oklahoma Sooners podcast from Sports Illustrated on Spencer Rattler, Tanner Mordecai, Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch, Bill Bedenbaugh, Shane Beamer and more

John. E. Hoover

From Phoenix to the Palace: Spencer Rattler's journey to Sooner starter

Oklahoma Sooners redshirt freshman quarterback will become school's first true recruit to open the season as starter since Trevor Knight in 2014

Caroline Grace

OU defensive line Calvin Thibodeaux busier than ever as his position group evolves

Oklahoma Sooners DL coach Calvin Thibodeaux oversees a constantly shifting position group

John. E. Hoover

Shane Beamer on Gabe Brkic: "He's a luxury"

Oklahoma Sooners' redshirt sophomore kicker made all 69 kicks he attempted last year; appeared on preseason Lou Groza Award watch list for 2020

Parker Thune

WR Charleston Rambo on Earl Campbell Award Watch List

Oklahoma Sooners WR Charleston Rambo on Earl Campbell Award Watch List

John. E. Hoover

Top 25 Players in Big 12 History: No. 5, Baker Mayfield

Oklahoma Sooners QB Baker Mayfield walked on, won a Heisman and was the Cleveland Browns' No. 1 pick

John. E. Hoover

The Danny Stutsman Interview: OU 'took everything the extra mile'

Oklahoma Sooners 2021 linebacker recruit Danny Stutsman says OU was "no brainer"

John. E. Hoover

Lincoln Riley: It's Rattler

Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley picks Spencer Rattler as starting quarterback

John. E. Hoover

by

julie iannuzzi