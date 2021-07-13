Sports Illustrated home
Top Oklahoma Target Ranked the No. 11 CB in the Country by SIAA

Gentry Williams, a consensus 5-star athlete and top OU target, was ranked one of the top cornerback prospects in the country.
Author:
Publish date:

Gentry Williams continues to get respect nationally.

The 5-star athlete from Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa was ranked the No. 11 cornerback prospect in the country by Sports Illustrated All-American’s John Garcia Jr.

And don’t expect Williams to stay put outside the top 10 as he continues to hone in on playing corner. 

“The uncommitted athlete checks about as many boxes as one could ask for from an athletic profile standpoint,” Garcia said. “He is a great prep quarterback, yes you read that correctly, with serious long speed and natural football instincts. The fluid athlete has flashed as much throughout the offense and in the secondary and he sees more defensive back reps as time rolls on.

“As that comfort continues to build, particularly with technique and efficiency, it will match the athleticism and make for an impact corner in college.”

The 6-foot-0, 180-pound Williams picked up right where he left off at the end of last season when he suffered a season-ending knee injury, wowing with his elite athleticism this spring.

Williams will only continue to improve as he focuses in on playing corner, and the consensus 5-star has a big decision ahead of him.

He narrowed his schools down to a top six of Oklahoma, USC, LSU, Florida, Missouri and Arkansas in March. 

