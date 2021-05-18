Tracking Oklahoma's 2022 Recruiting Class

As the recruiting dead period is about to expire, things are heating up on the trail for the Sooners.

Lincoln Riley’s 2022 recruiting class is taking shape.

Already with nine verbal commits, the Sooners are already building toward 2021’s ChampU BBQ this June, as the NCAA Dead Period is set to expire at the end of May.

As the Sooners look to add to their already strong class over the next couple of months, here are the current commits and five names to watch as things return to some semblance of normalcy on the recruiting trail:

Raleek Brown, Running Back, Santa Ana, CA

Raleek Brown is a 4-star, do-everything running back out of the famous Mater Dei High School in Southern California. After committing to the Sooners in February, Brown announced he will officially visit Norman for the Sept. 17-19 weekend, when the Sooners will host the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first meeting between the old rivals since 2010.

Luther Burden, Wide Receiver, St. Louis, MO

Rated a 5-star wide receiver by both 247 Sports and Rivals, Luther Burden was an early commitment to the 2022 class, announcing his intentions to play at Oklahoma last October. A two-sport athlete playing football and basketball, the 6-foo-2, 194-pound play maker has shown the ability to make tough contested catches as well as break the game open, weaving through defenses in the open field.

Talyn Shettron, Wide Receiver, Edmond, OK

The Edmond Santa Fe product has wowed on the football field, the basketball court and on the track. Talyn Shettron has impressed all summer, tearing up the Under Armor All-American Camp series stop in Dallas earlier this offseason. Shettron has been active for the Sooners on the trail as well, trying to help bring the best talent in the country to Norman.

Jordan Hudson, Wide Receiver, Garland, TX

The third of Riley’s talented wide receiver trio, Jordan Hudson exhibits tons of power on his 6-1, 180-pound frame. An explosive route runner, Hudson climbs the ladder with ease to make competitive catches over defenders. He then is able to transfer his suddenness and quick cuts from his route running into the open field to create space and pick up extra yards after the catch.

Jason Llewellyn, Tight End, Aledo, TX

Joe Jon Finley’s first commitment, Jason Llewellyn recruitment was very short. Announcing his commitment to the Sooners just six days after receiving an offer, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end projects to be a weapon in both the passing game and as a blocker off the line of scrimmage for OU.

Demetrius Hunter, Offensive Lineman, Orange, TX

Rated a top two center in the country by both 247 Sports and Rivals, Demetrius Hunter was Bill Bedenbaugh’s first recruiting win for the 2022 class. With experience playing on both the inside and the outside of the line, Hunter’s athleticism fits the profile Bedenbaugh looks for in his offensive linemen. Hunter will be joining Brown, officially visiting Oklahoma during the Nebraska weekend.

Kobie McKinzie, Linebacker, Lubbock, TX

Kobie McKinzie

One of the longest standing commitments for the Sooners, Kobie McKinzie is a 4-star inside linebacker is everything Alex Grinch could want at the heart of his defense. McKinzie has the speed and athleticism to work sideline-to-sideline, as well as the size to stick his nose into the middle of offensive lines to play the run. The Lubbock product will be present during the ChampU BBQ, looking to help OU build on their class.

Kip Lewis, Linebacker, Carthage, TX

Another linebacker with plenty of range, Kip Lewis is one of the two newest additions to the class. Lewis’ high-motor helped his high school to the 4A D-II State Championship last year in Texas, logging 140 tackles, four sacks, a forced fumble and an interception for the year.

Jayden Rowe, Defensive Back, Tulsa, OK

Committing on the same day as Lewis, Jayden Rowe became the second Oklahoma high school star to commit to the Sooners. The 6-3, 210-pound defensive back from Tulsa Union High School is exactly the build Grinch and Roy Manning are looking for in their secondary, much in the mold of 2021 signee Jordan Mukes.

Five to watch:

Kaden Helms, Tight End, Bellevue, NE

Finley may not have to wait much longer to secure his second tight end commitment of the 2022 cycle. Bellevue West (NE) standout Kaden Helms has turned eyes this offseason, as the 6-6 tight end is rated a 3-star recruit by both 247 Sports’ composite rankings and Rivals. An attendee of OU’s Red/White Game, Helms has a loaded June, with visits to Miami, Oklahoma, Auburn, North Carolina and Arizona State lined up.

Justin Medlock, Linebacker, Manvel, TX

Justin Medlock is a 6-0, 200-pound 3-star inside linebacker from Manvel, TX. With an official visit set to Miami on June 11, Medlock hasn’t yet set a date to visit the Sooners, but Medlock is high on Oklahoma and what Grinch has done to turn around the OU defense.

Austin Jordan, Defensive Back, Denton, TX

High school teammates with Billy Bowman, Denton-Ryan High School defensive back Austin Jordan has narrowed his list of schools down to just Oklahoma, Texas and Ohio State. Jordan will be visiting all three schools in back-to-back-to-back weeks in June, but the Sooners likely are pleased with where they sit with the 4-star defensive back.

Jacob Sexton, Offensive Tackle, Edmond, OK

The Sooners will have to fight for home grown 4-star offensive tackle Jacob Sexton to the very end. But battling with Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma State, Oklahoma is still in a great spot due to Bedenbaugh’s great relationship with Sexton. Though he hasn’t set an official visit date yet with the Sooners, the Crimson Tide will have the first opportunity to wow him with an on-campus visit over June 4-6.

Gentry Williams, Athlete, Tulsa, OK

Booker T. Washington’s Gentry Williams is rated a 5-star recruit by 247 Sports and a 4-star prospect by Rivals. Recovering from an ACL injury which ended his 2020 season early, Williams still remains a top target for the Sooners as at the defensive coaching staff continues to recruit the Oklahoma preps star. After attending OU’s spring game in an unofficial capacity, Williams will be taking a trip to visit Florida on June 4-6 and USC on June 18-20.