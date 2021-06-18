Tracking the Attendees for Oklahoma’s ChampU BBQ

The nation’s top recruits have descended upon Norman this weekend as the Sooners play host.

Lincoln Riley has turned Norman into the center of the college football recruiting world.

This weekend, Oklahoma opens its campus to more than 30 top recruits for the annual ChampU BBQ. After missing the event in 2020 due to the pandemic, this year's even might be the biggest BBQ ever.

Hosting prospects from both the 2022 and 2023 classes, Riley's cookout (and more) will help the Sooners lay the groundwork for recruiting cycles to come.

Free from the hustle and bustle of a normal game weekend, the BBQ also will allow the OU coaching staff to give recruits a firsthand look at the facilities on campus in Norman, while still getting to promote the family atmosphere around the program in a much more relaxed environment.

One of the key players Riley will try to sell on Oklahoma this weekend is Class of 2023 quarterback Malachi Nelson. Fresh off an impressive performance at the Elite 11 Regionals in Los Angeles, Nelson is in Norman this weekend ahead of his impending commitment next month.

Alongside Nelson, the Sooners arehosting a plethora of talented playmakers and offensive lineman to help bolster Riley’s historic offenses.

The ChampU BBQ is a big weekend for Alex Grinch and Roy Manning as well, as they’re looking to make a good impression on a number of top defensive recruits.

Oklahoma made the top three of Billy Bowman’s former high school teammate, Austin Jordan, alongside Ohio State and Texas.

Jordan will get up close and personal with the Sooners this weekend after visiting both the Buckeyes and the ‘Horns already this June.