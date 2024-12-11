Transfer Portal: Which QBs Should Oklahoma Pursue?
NORMAN — Oklahoma is likely on the market for a quarterback.
The Sooners saw quarterback Jackson Arnold, who started nine games for OU in 2024, hit the portal on Monday. The only experienced player in their quarterback room is Michael Hawkins Jr., who started three games.
With the Sooners hiring former Washington State defensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle to the same role, many speculated that OU would make a push for Cougars signal caller John Mateer, but he hasn’t entered the transfer portal yet.
It’s still possible that Mateer may enter the portal. But in the meantime, here are some other quarterbacks the Sooners can pursue:
Preston Stone, SMU
SMU transfer Preston Stone will be one of the biggest quarterback commodities in the portal this year.
Stone was the Mustangs’ starter in 2023, throwing for 3,197 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. He was benched in favor of breakout star Kevin Jennings, who led SMU to the College Football Playoff, in 2024.
Stone’s demotion wasn’t the result of bad play, either: He threw for five touchdowns and just one pick in his limited 2024 playing time.
The Sooners didn’t recruit Stone — who has one year left of eligibility — in high school. Now is OU’s chance to pursue a proven quarterback who hails from Dallas, just about three hours from Norman.
Michael Van Buren Jr., Mississippi State
In a rough season where Mississippi State finished 2-10 (0-8 SEC), Michael Van Buren Jr. was a bright spot.
After an injury to starter Blake Shapen, Van Buren was thrust into the starting lineup.
The freshman threw for 1,886 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Van Buren also ran for five touchdowns.
While Van Buren didn’t play a perfect first year for the Bulldogs, he showed his potential, surpassing 200 passing yards in games against Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Arkansas.
Brendon Lewis, Nevada
If the Sooners want one of college football’s fastest quarterbacks, Brendon Lewis is their guy.
The Nevada quarterback, who began his career at Colorado, completed 67.2% of his passes for 1,290 yards and 10 touchdowns while also rushing for 551 yards and five touchdowns.
Lewis started the Wolf Pack’s first eight games before suffering a season-ending injury against UNLV.
Lewis is from Melissa, TX, just north of Dallas, so returning closer to home could be tempting. He has one year left of college eligibility.
Kaidon Salter, Liberty
Like Lewis, Liberty’s Kaidon Salter can hurt a team through the air or on the ground.
In 24 career starts at Liberty, Salter led the Flames to a 20-4 record, throwing for 59 touchdowns and just 13 interceptions. He also ran for 16 touchdowns at Liberty and led the Flames to the 2024 Fiesta Bowl.
Salter is from Cedar Hill, TX, a suburb of Dallas. Despite having just one year left of eligibility, his big-play ability would be something OU lacked in 2024.
Max Brown, Charlotte
A Tulsa native, Max Brown could also get a look from Oklahoma.
Brown began his career at Florida, where he played and started just one game. He then transferred to Charlotte, where he struggled. The quarterback injured his hand early in the season and never retained the starting job, throwing three touchdowns and six interceptions in five games.
Brown’s career hasn’t panned out as expected yet, as he was a 3-star prospect that went to Florida out of high school. But the Tulsa product didn’t throw 61 touchdown passes in his senior year of high school (at Lincoln Christian School) by mistake.