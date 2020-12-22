Tre Brown opts out of Cotton Bowl

After delivering a handful of key plays in three straight Big 12 title games, Brown will pursue his lifelong dream of playing in the NFL

Tre Brown Pool photo / Ty Russell

Oklahoma cornerback Tre Brown announced via Twitter Monday night that he will not play in the Cotton Bowl against Florida.

Brown is opting out of his final collegiate game so he can begin preparations for the NFL Draft. On Sunday, Brown decided to showcase his skills at the premier event for college football seniors when he accepted an invitation to play in this year's Senior Bowl on Jan. 30 in Mobile, AL.

Brown, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior from Union High School in Tulsa, has been a starter and regular contributor in the OU defensive backfield since late in his freshman season.

Tre Brown OU Athletics

He made game-saving plays in each of the last three Big 12 Championship Games, including a sack of Texas’ Sam Ehlinger for a safety in 2018 and a clinching interception in the final minute on Saturday against Iowa State. He also delivered two 43-yard kickoff returns that set up crucial OU scores.

Brown also clinched the victory over Texas this season with an end zone interception in the fourth overtime of the Sooners' dramatic 53-45 win.

Brown’s superior explosion and closing speed make him a tantalizing NFL prospect. He finishes his senior year with 31 tackles (25 solo) and three interceptions.

OU now goes into the game against college football’s most prolific passing offense without its most accomplished and experienced defensive back.

The Sooners figure to elevate sophomore Jaden Davis back into a starting role against the Gators. Davis was the starter early this season before redshirt freshman Woodi Washington took over that spot for him opposite Brown.

Now with Brown out for the Cotton Bowl, Davis and Washington make sense as the starting corners.

