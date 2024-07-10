Two Oklahoma Players Earn Spots in EA Sports' College Football 25 Top 100 Ratings
On Wednesday, EA Sports revealed the top 100 players in the upcoming College Football 25 video game.
While Oklahoma didn't have a single player in the top 50 of EA's list, the Sooners landed two defenders in the back half of the top 100.
For OU, senior linebacker Danny Stutsman checked in at No. 52 on College Football 25's top 100 with a 91 overall rating. Stutsman comes in ahead of big-name defensive players like Arkansas edge rusher Landon Jackson, Cincinnati defensive lineman Dontay Corleone and Louisville edge rusher Ashton Gillotte.
The Windermere, FL, product's ranking comes after the All-Big 12 honoree tallied 104 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, three sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one pick six as a junior. Stutsman was an AP Second Team All-American and is poised for another big season in Norman after electing to remain in Norman for his senior year rather than test the NFL Draft.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 241 pounds, the video game gave Stutsman an 81 speed rating, 91 acceleration rating, 78 strength rating, 97 awareness rating and 88 jump rating.
Senior defensive back Billy Bowman is No. 94 on College Football 25's list of top 100 players with a 90 overall rating.
Bowman's spot comes after an impressive junior season that saw the Denton, TX, product rack up 63 tackels, three tackles for loss, six interceptions, three pick sixes and four pass breakups. The standout safety earned First Team All-Big 12 honors for his efforts in 2023 and should be in store for a big year in the Sooners' defense.
Like Stutsman, Bowman decided to return to Norman for his senior season rather than declare for the NFL Draft and should help anchor the back end of what has the potential to be one of the best OU defensive units in years.
Bowman received a 94 speed rating, 97 acceleration rating, 65 strength rating, 88 awareness rating and a 93 jump rating from the video game.