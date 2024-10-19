All Sooners

Two Oklahoma Players Officially Ruled Out for Clash With South Carolina

There is still a chance that wide receiver Deion Burks makes his return against the Gamecocks on Saturday, though two more offensive players will miss the contest.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma running back Sam Franklin runs the ball for a first down in the second half against Temple.
Oklahoma running back Sam Franklin runs the ball for a first down in the second half against Temple. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
Two members of Oklahoma’s offense have officially been ruled out of Saturday’s first-ever meeting with South Carolina. 

Tight end Kade McIntyre and running back Samuel Franklin were both downgraded from questionable to out on Friday’s SEC Availability Report

Franklin has five rushes for 42 yards this season, and McIntyre has yet to catch a pass in 2024. 

The good news is wide receiver Deion Burks was not ruled out, and he remains questionable for Saturday’s contest. 

Burks leads Oklahoma with 26 catches this year for 201 yards and three touchdowns. 

He hasn’t taken the field for OU since exiting the second half of the Sooners’ loss to Tennessee. 

Earlier this week, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said Burks was working to “defy the odds” to take the field against the Gamecocks. 

Elsewhere, Oklahoma’s availability report looked as expected. 

Defensive tackle David Stone started the week listed as probably on Wednesday, but he has been removed, indicating that he will be fully available on Saturday at 11:45 a.m.

Wide receivers Jayden Gibson, Jalil Farooq, Nic Anderson and Andrel Anthony are all out, which is expected, as well as defensive backs Gentry Williams, Kendel Dolby and offensive lineman Geirean Hatchett. 

