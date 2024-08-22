Two Oklahoma Players on Preseason Coaches All-SEC Teams
There was a pair of Sooners on the Preseason Coaches All-SEC First Team.
The conference released the first, second and third preseason All-SEC teams on Thursday. Entering its first season in the conference, the only Oklahoma players included on any team were linebacker Danny Stutsman and defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. on the first team. Both were also on the Preseason Media All-SEC First Team, which was announced after SEC Media Days in July.
Georgia had the most of any league members with 15. Fellow SEC newcomer Texas had 10, the second most. You can see the full teams here. Conference head coaches voted on the teams, but were not allowed to vote for their own players.
Stustman and Bowman have frequented preseason lists all offseason. Both players were named on the preseason watch lists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award.
“I'm excited about joining the SEC, being more known as a defensive league rather than the Big 12,” Bowman said at SEC Media Days. “Our Coach, Brent Venables, he coached at Clemson in the ACC for a while. He went to multiple national championships, beating multiple SEC offenses. So he's very capable, and I'm very excited for it.”
Bowman was also included on the AP Preseason All-America Second Team. He started every game for the Sooners last season, tallying 63 tackles and three tackles for loss. He was also third in the nation with six interceptions and led the country with three pick-sixes, which was a single-season program record.
As for Stutsman, he was named to the preseason All-American first teams by the Walter Camp Foundation, The Athletic and ESPN. He was also included on preseason watch lists for Walter Camp Player of the Year, Butkus Award and the Lombardi Award.
Bowman has led the Sooners in tackles the past two seasons, pulling in 104 last season. He also added 16 tackles for loss, three sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles.