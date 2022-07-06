Two Oklahoma Players Receive Preseason All-Big 12 Honors

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel and punter Michael Turk both picked up some hardware on Wednesday ahead of next week's Big 12 Media Days.

Big 12 Media Days are one week away.

That means the time has come for preseason accolades to be handed out, with two Oklahoma players earning some hardware on Wednesday.

The Sooners, who are used to having a bevy of players selected to the preseason all-conference team, only had one in the 2022 edition in star punter Michael Turk.

After transferring over from Arizona State late last offseason, Turk immediately assumed the starting punting role and was superb a year ago.

Last season, he averaged 51.2 yards per punt with 16 of his 35 attempts getting pinned inside the 20-yard line.

Heading into 2022, Turk’s powerful leg will once again but a weapon for Oklahoma.

While the Sooners punter was the lone selection to the all-conference team, quarterback Dillon Gabriel won’t be going empty-handed either.

The left-hander was selected as the preseason Newcomer of the Year after he came over to the Sooners from UCF in the winter.

Gabriel certainly seems like a logical choice given that he comes to Oklahoma with already over 8,000 yards and 70 passing touchdowns under his belt in his collegiate career.

Reunited with offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, Gabriel is the clear starting quarterback for the Sooners and looks poised to have a big season.

While OU will certainly be pleased with the nods to Turk and Gabriel, the larger storyline is certainly the lack of Sooners represented in the all-Big 12 team.

Not one offensive or defensive player was given a selection, which will likely add some fuel to the fire for an Oklahoma team already looking to prove a lot of naysayers wrong in the first season of the Brent Venables era.

Big 12 Media Days are set to begin next Wednesday, July 13 in Arlington, TX with the Sooners season opener scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3 against UTEP in Norman.