Venables Vibes: Oklahoma Placing Continued Emphasis on Special Teams, Growth Mindset

NORMAN — The Oklahoma Sooners aren’t riding high off a big win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Brent Venables was no doubt pleased with the performance in Lincoln, but for OU this week is all about improving and getting locked in on Kansas State.

Chris Klieman’s Wildcats (2-1) are limping into the contest in Norman fresh off a shocking upset loss to Tulane.

Just as Oklahoma (3-0) approached Nebraska, the Sooners are anticipating Kansas State’s best shot as they open conference play.

Complete Performance

Marvin Mims has been dynamic returning punts for the Sooners this season Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

Every football coach preaches complimentary football, but Venables has been pleased with how the Sooners have executed through three weeks.

Oklahoma broke off 49 straight points against Nebraska after giving up a touchdown on the Cornhuskers’ first drive of the game.

The defense dialed in on Casey Thompson and Jeff Lebby’s offense got rolling, but Venables was quick to point out on Tuesday the role special teams has played so far this year.

“If you go back and watch the game again,” said Venables, “you’ll see all the momentum plays that we’re creating in special teams and field position that we’re creating in special teams.

“I think we were plus-64 this week which is, you know, excellent to say the least.”

Marvin Mims returned three punts for a total of 60 yards, and the dynamic playmaker has already totaled more punt return yardage through three games this year than OU had throughout the entire 2021 season.

“We’re creating a lot of field position and momentum through special teams,” Venables said. “… Whether it’s again pinning somebody deep and that creates momentum and an edge and a different mindset for the defense. Or we’re punting out of our own end zone and (Michael) Turk smashes one for 57 and now we’re on the negative side of the field. Now the defense has a different type of charge.

“Or we’re forcing a three-and-out and we’re forcing good field position that way and not only that but we’re returning one for 30 yards which charges up the sideline and gets the offense excited, everybody. So I love the strain that I’m seeing in the special teams.”

Targeting Improvement

DaShaun White was having one of his best games in an OU uniform on Saturday until he was ejected for a targeting call on Thompson.

Venables said the coaching staff works through situations like that every day on the practice field, but they’ll continue to emphasize it throughout the week.

“We're always coaching keep your head out of a tackle or hitting the quarterback high or hitting them with your facemask that turns into the crown,” Venables said. “It's not an easy thing. I didn't do anything different other than reemphasizing all the fundamentals. Even then, he should have just jumped up and got in the window. He sees the quarterback's arm going forward.

“So jump up and get in the window, deflect the ball. Everybody wants to go hit him and take him to the ground. I get that too. But when you feel like the ball's coming out, you have to do a good job of affecting the quarterback in different ways. You don't always have to hit him. Hopefully he'll learn from that.”

Thankfully for the Sooners, the ejection occurred in the first half last week, so the veteran will be available from the opening kick against the Wildcats.

Embracing the Joy

Oklahoma's Kew Lawrence (12) and David Ugwoegbu (2) celebrate a late Oklahoma turnover against Nebraska Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

Venables is always pushing for more, so he’s not satisfied with the good defensive start in 2022.

With that being said, he did pick out moments from the first three games he’s been pleased with, as they’ve helped to reinforce belief in the defensive system headed into conference play.

“I love seeing them have success and the joy through it all because it's really hard,” he said. “We coach them really hard, we hold them accountable in the middle of it sometimes. The moment's probably not a lot of fun, but the fruit of the tree is the success that they're having.

“… When they actually get to go play and they're not getting yelled and screamed at, they're actually having a lot of fun.”

Oklahoma faces another big test in KSU running back Deuce Vaughn this weekend, but Venables thinks the approach by the defense this week has been good coming off a dominant road performance in Lincoln.

“To see them have confidence but still remain humble in understanding that we've got a lot of progress still to make and this thing only gets more difficult,” Venables said. “… they're excited to run towards the hard. That's not an easy place to get to. You get in this arena you see plenty of guys over there tapping out.

“We've still got a long season. Hopefully we don't see anybody tapping out. But that happens. Whatever the top 20 right now, in three weeks it ain't gonna be the same. I can promise you, you'll see a complete script that's flipped. And it's hard to be successful. It's hard to show up.”

Venables will take on his first Big 12 conference game as a head coach on Saturday at 7 p.m., and the bout with Kansas State will be broadcast on FOX.

