Venables Vibes: Oklahoma Still Searching for Better Technique to Help Turn Struggles Around

NORMAN — Oklahoma is once again headed back to the drawing board.

Saturday the Baylor Bears hung a fourth loss of the season on the Sooners, winning 38-35 in Norman.

Now 5-4 overall and 2-4 in Big 12 play, OU heads to West Virginia still looking to cross the threshold for bowl eligibility.

During his weekly press conference, Brent Venables acknowledged that his team can’t change the past, so they have to stay focused on finishing the season the right way.

Effort Not Enough

Small mistakes are still getting the best of Oklahoma.

The Sooners committed eight penalties Saturday against Baylor, turned the ball over three times and the defense was unable to fit the run properly to slow down Baylor’s rushing attack.

Venables said OU’s struggles aren’t coming from a lack of effort, but there is still plenty his team will have to improve on over the final three games.

“Effort with technique. That's the formula for success,” Venables said on Tuesday. “That's part of it. Its effort with technique.

“… It's the kickoff and they bring it out to the 40-yard line. We're supposed to set the edge on it. We've done a good job of setting the edge. But the one time you decide on not setting the edge, you come inside the block when you're supposed to come outside the block, all your help is inside and you go inside. Then they run it up the sideline and, next thing you know, they've got momentum and they've flipped the field.”

Oklahoma’s preseason goals are no longer on the table, but a strong finish could be the catalyst to a strong offseason that could propel the team into 2023.

“The best players in any sport, the best CEOs — if there's something they're consistent,” he said. “And so developing a foundation of consistency is what it's all about. You don't want to have a great year this year and then, you know, two years win two games.

“The best programs are ones that have sustainability and longevity. And, you know, consistency is what that's all about.”

Finding Physicality

After the loss to Baylor, Venables again circled physicality as one of the areas his team got beat.

But Venables rejected the notion that the defense needed to simply get bigger to be more physical in the future.

“I got a guy right now that we're trying to recruit that ain't real big in stature, OK, but plays super physical,” Venables said. “Super physical. I don't think you have to be bigger, you have to play more physical.”

Raising the talent level of the defense can help on that front, but the coaching staff is working to identity players who want to bring high levels of physicality every day.

“Some of that, what I'm talking about, that's a talent, too,” he said. “Your ability to strike, your timing, your ability to uncoil, there is a talent to that. You can get guys more physical by growth and development and weight room, the experience, the certainty, the aggressiveness that comes along with playing a lot and knowing what you're supposed to do. Anticipating leads to being more physical. I just named, like, 10 things that allow you to be more physical.

“You want to recruit guys that run to the fire, I promise you. You can recruit your problems or your solutions. As we recruit, we're looking at guys that love to hit and that can run. Those are the two things that are really important.”

Investment Still Strong

Through all the adversity this year, Venables hasn’t lost the team.

The first-year head coach said he’s still seeing some growth even if there are errors.

“I've seen consistency on the investment part, which is where it starts, the work that you've got to put into it,” he said. “Been really pleased with the investment part top to bottom.

“We were better on third down this last week. So that was an improvement from the week before. The last two weeks have been pretty good from that standpoint.”

The Sooners held Baylor to 4-of-13 on third downs, helping the defense come up with stops to give the offense a chance to take back the lead right before halftime.

Still, Venables keyed on the rushing defense as a spot OU needs to make strides before the season is over.

Oklahoma’s next chance to rebound will come Saturday against West Virginia.

Kickoff between the Sooners and the Mountaineers is scheduled for 11 a.m., and the game will be broadcast on FS1.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE.