

WATCH: 2022 Oklahoma Cornerbacks Preview

AllSooners' Josh Callaway previews the Oklahoma cornerbacks heading into the Sooners' 2022 season.

Watch AllSooners' Josh Callaway preview the Oklahoma cornerbacks heading into the Sooners' 2022 season.

