Skip to main content

WATCH: 2022 Oklahoma Cornerbacks Spring Preview

SI Sooners' Josh Callaway previews the Oklahoma cornerbacks heading into the Sooners' 2022 spring camp.

Watch SI Sooners' Josh Callaway preview the Oklahoma cornerbacks heading into the Sooners' 2022 spring camp.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cornerbacks Spring Preview
Football

WATCH: 2022 Oklahoma Cornerbacks Spring Preview

By Josh Callaway38 seconds ago
Porter Moser 3-8 (Pre-Big 12 Tournament)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

By Josh Callaway2 hours ago
Jordan Goldwire 3-8 (Pre-Big 12 Tournament)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma G Jordan Goldwire Press Conference

By Josh Callaway3 hours ago
Cale Gundy 2
Football

Oklahoma Assistants Adjusting to New Offensive Terminology Under Jeff Lebby

By Josh Callaway5 hours ago
D.J. Graham
Football

2022 Oklahoma Spring Preview: CB

By Ryan Chapman9 hours ago
Jordy Bahl 2
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Run Rule Minnesota

By John E. Hoover22 hours ago
USATSI_17494090
Men's Basketball

Trio of Former Oklahoma Players Flourishing in the ACC

By Josh Callaway23 hours ago
Todd Bates - Clemson 2
Football

For Oklahoma Coach Todd Bates, Family and Relationships Are the Foundation

By John E. HooverMar 7, 2022