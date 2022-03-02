Skip to main content

WATCH: 2022 Oklahoma Defensive Tackles Spring Preview

SI Sooners' Josh Callaway previews the Oklahoma defensive tackles heading into the Sooners' 2022 spring camp.

Watch SI Sooners' Josh Callaway preview the Oklahoma defensive tackles heading into the Sooners' 2022 spring camp. 

