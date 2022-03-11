Skip to main content

WATCH: 2022 Oklahoma Quarterbacks Spring Preview

SI Sooners' Josh Callaway previews the Oklahoma quarterbacks heading into the Sooners' 2022 spring camp.

Watch SI Sooners' Josh Callaway preview the Oklahoma quarterbacks heading into the Sooners' 2022 spring camp.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

3-11 Oklahoma Postgame (Kansas B12 Tournament)
Women's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals Postgame

By Josh Callaway1 hour ago
WBB - Madi Williams, Kansas Jayhawks, 2022 Big 12 Tournament
Women's Basketball

Oklahoma Avenges Loss to Kansas, Punches Ticket to Big 12 Tournament Semifinal

By Ryan Chapman4 hours ago
Dillon Gabriel 1-CROP
Football

2022 Oklahoma Spring Preview: Quarterback

By John E. Hoover4 hours ago
MBB - Umoja Gibson, Big 12 Tournament, Baylor Bears
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma Ready for Rubber Match Against No. 14 Texas Tech in Kansas City

By Ryan Chapman10 hours ago
3-10 Oklahoma Postgame (Baylor B12 Tournament)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals Postgame

By Josh Callaway18 hours ago
Tiare Jennings - throw
Softball

Oklahoma Run Rules Baylor in Hawaii

By John E. Hoover19 hours ago
MBB - Marvin Johnson, Big 12 Tournament, Baylor Bears
Men's Basketball

March Moser: Oklahoma Stuns No. 3 Baylor at Big 12 Tournament

By Ryan Chapman20 hours ago
Special Teams Spring Preview
Men's Basketball

WATCH: 2022 Oklahoma Special Teams Spring Preview

By Josh Callaway23 hours ago