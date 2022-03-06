WATCH: 2022 Oklahoma Running Backs Spring Preview

SI Sooners' Josh Callaway previews the Oklahoma running backs heading into the Sooners' 2022 spring camp.

Watch SI Sooners' Josh Callaway preview the Oklahoma running backs heading into the Sooners' 2022 spring camp.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.