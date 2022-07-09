Skip to main content

WATCH: 2022 Oklahoma Wide Receivers Preview

AllSooners' Josh Callaway previews the Oklahoma wide receivers heading into the Sooners' 2022 season.

Watch AllSooners' Josh Callaway preview the Oklahoma wide receivers heading into the Sooners' 2022 season.

