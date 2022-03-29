Skip to main content

WATCH: 2023 5-Star LB Anthony Hill Battle 7v7 Interview + Highlights

2023 5-star linebacker Anthony Hill spoke to SI Sooners at Battle 7v7 in DeSoto, TX about the latest with his recruitment.

Watch 2023 5-star linebacker Anthony Hill's interview with SI Sooners along with some highlights from Battle 7v7 in Desoto, TX on Saturday, Mar. 26. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Anthony Hill Jr.
Football

Elite LB Anthony Hill Already Liking What he's Seeing Out of Brent Venables' Oklahoma

By Ryan Chapman1 hour ago
Reggie Grimes
Football

Reggie Grimes Embracing His Role as a Leader on Oklahoma's Defensive Line

By Ryan Chapman5 hours ago
Trey Morrison
Football

For Transfer DB Trey Morrison, Oklahoma is 'Way More of a Football School'

By John E. Hoover8 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-03-28 at 8.45.23 PM
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DB Trey Morrison Media Session

By John E. Hoover9 hours ago
3-28 Miguel Chavis
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DE Coach Miguel Chavis Press Conference

By Josh Callaway23 hours ago
3-28 Reggie Grimes
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DE Reggie Grimes Media Session

By Josh Callaway23 hours ago
3-28 Danny Stutsman
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman Media Session

By Josh CallawayMar 28, 2022
3-28 Brent Venables
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Press Conference

By Josh CallawayMar 28, 2022