WATCH: Auburn Cheerleader Takes Out Oklahoma Player During Entrance
An Auburn cheerleader flipped into Oklahoma defensive back Makari Vickers on Saturday as the Sooners were running onto the field.
The Oklahoma Sooners are taking blows from everywhere at this point, even the opposing team’s cheerleaders.
A fan caught on video an Auburn cheerleader taking out OU defensive back Makari Vickers as the Sooners’ were running onto the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium ahead of their first SEC road game against the Tigers on Saturday. The cheerleader flipped into Vickers during the entrance.
And now a little closer look.
Vickers, a sophomore from Munroe High School (FL), has only appeared in one game this season against Tennessee last week.
The Sooners are without 11 players because of injuries for Saturday’s contest against Auburn, including five of its top receivers.
