    December 28, 2021
    WATCH: Bob Stoops Talks Potential Postgame Tequila Bath

    Oklahoma interim head coach Bob Stoops gives his thoughts on a potential postgame tequila bath at the Valero Alamo Bowl.
    Watch Oklahoma interim head coach Bob Stoops' epic response to The Athletic's Jason Kersey's question on if he would be open to a potential tequila bath after the Valero Alamo Bowl. 

