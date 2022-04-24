Skip to main content

WATCH: Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Press Conference

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield met with the media following the OU Spring Game on Saturday afternoon in Norman.

Watch former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield's full press conference from Saturday, Apr. 23 following the OU Spring Game and the public dedication of his statue to Heisman Park in Norman. 

