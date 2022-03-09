Skip to main content

WATCH: Former Oklahoma WR Mike Woods Pro Day Press Conference

Former Oklahoma wide receiver Mike Woods met with the media following OU Pro Day.

Watch former Oklahoma wide receiver Mike Woods' full press conference from Wednesday, Mar. 9 following OU Pro Day. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mike Woods 3-9 (Pro Day)
Football

WATCH: Former Oklahoma WR Mike Woods Pro Day Press Conference

By Josh Callaway25 seconds ago
Marquis Hayes 3-9 (Pro Day)
Football

WATCH: Former Oklahoma OL Marquis Hayes Pro Day Press Conference

By Josh Callaway40 minutes ago
Perrion Winfrey 3-9 (Pro Day)
Football

WATCH: Former Oklahoma DL Perrion Winfrey Pro Day Press Conference

By Josh Callaway45 minutes ago
Isaiah Thomas 3-9 (Pro Day)
Football

WATCH: Former Oklahoma DL Isaiah Thomas Pro Day Press Conference

By Josh Callaway58 minutes ago
Alamo - Marvin Mims
Football

2022 Oklahoma Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

By John E. Hoover3 hours ago
FB - Jeremiah Hall, Oklahoma Pro Day
Football

Jeremiah Hall Improving on Combine Performance at Oklahoma Pro Day

By Ryan Chapman6 hours ago
Baker Mayfield Flag Plant
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 113

By Josh Callaway9 hours ago
BSB - Jimmy Crooks 1
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Hold On Against Dallas Baptist

By Josh Callaway22 hours ago