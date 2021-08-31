August 31, 2021
WATCH: Lincoln Riley Press Conference 8/31

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley previews Saturday's season opener with the Tulane Green Wave.
Watch Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley's full weekly press conference from Tuesday, Aug. 31 as he talks the latest with the Sooners and previews their matchup with the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday. 

