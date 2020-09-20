SI.com
WATCH: Oklahoma commit Mario Williams nabs wondrous one-handed grab

Parker Thune

Mario Williams is special.

He's special enough to have earned SI All-American's No. 1 overall rating among slot receivers in the class of 2021.

And there's plenty of reason for Sooner Nation to be excited about the 5-foot-10, 170-pound speed demon from Plant City, Fla. Williams committed to Oklahoma back in May, and he's exactly the type of wide receiver with the potential to flourish in Lincoln Riley's system. Williams' fleetness of foot is Hollywood Brown-esque, but it's not the only weapon in his arsenal.

Check out Williams' sensational hands on full display.

The most jaw-dropping thing about the catch is that Williams didn't need to spear it with one hand. He easily could have reached up with both hands and secured the grab, but it's almost as if he intentionally added a little flourish just because he could.

Oklahoma baseball fans should be stoked for Williams' arrival as well. In addition to his prowess on the gridiron, he's also a standout on the diamond, and intends to bring his talents to the Sooner outfield in the spring of 2022.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking "Follow" at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

