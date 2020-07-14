SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Mario Williams Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Mario Williams Jr. 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-10, 170 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Plant City (Fla.)
Schools of Interest: Considering LSU, Florida, Clemson, Alabama and Oklahoma
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 5-foot-10, 170 pounds. Compact, muscular build with room to fill out more at the next level. 

Athleticism: Well above average. Quick twitch athlete who can get to top speed sooner than most. Plays faster on tape than tangible speed testing indicates. Also a varsity force on the baseball diamond, known for production at the plate, base stealing and covering a lot of ground in the outfield.

Instincts: Elite. Not only can he track the football with great vertical ability but he is a major threat after the catch. Can make defenders miss in the open field with burst or lateral ability. Shows toughness in finishing runs with better power than one would expect. 

Polish: Strong. Can attack a defender’s leverage and create separation in the stem of the route and widen the gap with great acceleration thereafter. Rock solid route runner who competes for the football with more physicality than his frame would suggest. Very good hands allow for some margin for error by the quarterback despite frame. Willing and consistent blocker relative to size.

Bottom Line: In the current climate of spread offense and volume targets for pass catchers, Williams is a scheme-versatile weapon. A threat whenever he gets his hands on the football, he can play effective at or near the line of scrimmage as equally as he can flash with a big play down the field. There is some return game upside with his quickness and confidence, too. Instant impact potential on offense or special teams for a major college football program with as much big play ability as consistency in his game. This could be the next TY Hilton.

