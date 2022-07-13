Skip to main content

WATCH: New Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Media Days Opening Statement

New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark met with the media at Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday.

Watch new Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark deliver his opening statement at Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday, July 13. 

