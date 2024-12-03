All Sooners

WATCH: New Oklahoma OC Ben Arbuckle Interviews

The Sooners' new offensive coordinator has given plenty of interviews over the last two years; here are some of the more revealing ones.

John E. Hoover

Ben Arbuckle at Washington State
Ben Arbuckle at Washington State / Screenshot via WSU YouTube
In this story:

Watching a college football coach interact with the media to discuss the game, talk about his players, support his staff mates and reveal things about himself can help fans of the sport get to know the men hired to coach their team.

Oklahoma fans will get to know a little about their new offensive coordinator soon enough. Ben Arbuckle’s hire on Monday will likely be celebrated by head coach Brent Venables, who should be eager to let fans meet — at least virtually — Arbuckle.

Meanwhile there are already plenty of videos on YouTube where  Arbuckle can be seen and heard talking football at his previous stops. Sooners On SI has curated the following collection for Sooner Nation to get a sneak peek at their new play caller:

Here’s a one-on-one from September with Arbuckle on “Cougs Corner” telling a little bit about his own story before talking about the Boise State game and more.

Here’s Arbuckle at Washington State talking about spring football — including the quarterback battle — back on April 9, 2024: 

Here’s Arbuckle giving a midweek outdoor press conference in October 2023 before the Cougars played UCLA, talking about the “fourth down book,” what makes former WSU QB Cam Ward so special and more.

At Western Kentucky in March 2022, Arbuckle met with media after a spring practice to talk about the state of the offense, how much fun the start of his career has been and how he’s worked well with the rest of the staff.

Here’s Arbuckle at WKU in October 2022 talking midweek after a loss and talking about the framework of the offense and how the coaches try to make sure certain players get the football.

Here’s Arbuckle at WKU in November 2022 talking about a loss to Auburn, describing how he could have been better, going into details about pitch concepts scheming to get the ball to tight ends and preparing to play against Florida Atlantic.

Here’s Arbuckle in July 2022 at WKU Media Day talking about handling pressure, the Hilltoppers’ quarterback battle and what he thinks about how each position coach made his room better.

