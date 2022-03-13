Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma 2022 DB Commit Peter Schuh Highlights

Highlights of 2022 defensive back commit Peter Schuh out of St. Joseph's High School in Montvale, NJ.

Watch highlights of 2022 defensive back commit Peter Schuh out of St. Joseph's High School in Montvale, NJ. 

