WATCH: Oklahoma 2022 Safeties Preview

AllSooners' Josh Callaway previews the Oklahoma safeties and nickelbacks heading into the Sooners' 2022 season.

Watch AllSooners' Josh Callaway preview the Oklahoma safeties and nickelbacks heading into the Sooners' 2022 season.

