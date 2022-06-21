Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma 2023 ATH Commit Kade McIntyre Highlights

Highlights of Oklahoma 2023 3-star athlete commit Kade McIntyre out of Fremont, Nebraska.

Watch highlights of Oklahoma 2023 3-star athlete commit Kade McIntyre out of Archbishop Bergan High School in Fremont, NE. 

