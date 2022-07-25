Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma 2023 CB Commit Jasiah Wagoner Highlights

Highlights of Oklahoma 2023 4-star cornerback commit Jasiah Wagoner out of Spanaway Lake High School in Spanaway, WA.

Watch highlights of Oklahoma 2023 4-star cornerback commit Jasiah Wagoner out of Spanaway Lake High School in Spanaway, WA.

