Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma 2023 EDGE Commit Adepoju Adebawore Highlights

Highlights of Oklahoma 2023 4-star edge rusher commit Adepoju Adebawore out of North Kansas City High School in Kansas City, MO.

Watch highlights of Oklahoma 2023 4-star edge rusher commit Adepoju Adebawore out of North Kansas City High School in Kansas City, MO.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Adepoju Adebawore
Football

Oklahoma Lands Highly Touted DE From Kansas City

By Ryan Chapman2 minutes ago
Spring Game-DJ Graham
Football

WATCH: 2022 Oklahoma Cornerbacks Preview

By Josh Callaway7 hours ago
FB - Jaden Davis, D.J. Graham
Football

Oklahoma Position Preview: Cornerback

By John E. Hoover8 hours ago
Logan Howland Highlights
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma 2023 OT Commit Logan Howland Highlights

By Josh CallawayJul 9, 2022
Logan Howland
Football

Oklahoma Lands Fourth Offensive Line Commit in 2023 Class

By Ryan ChapmanJul 9, 2022
2022 WR Preview
Football

WATCH: 2022 Oklahoma Wide Receivers Preview

By Josh CallawayJul 9, 2022
Marvin Mims
Football

Oklahoma Position Preview: Wide Receiver

By Josh CallawayJul 9, 2022
USATSI_18190598
Softball

OU Softball: Pac 12 Freshman of the Year Commits to Oklahoma

By Ross LovelaceJul 8, 2022