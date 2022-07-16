Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma 2023 LB Commit Lewis Carter Highlights

Highlights of Oklahoma 2023 4-star linebacker commit Lewis Carter out of Tampa Catholic High School in Tampa, FL.

Watch highlights of Oklahoma 2023 4-star linebacker commit Lewis Carter out of Tampa Catholic High School in Tampa, FL.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lewis Carter
Football

Oklahoma Lands Commitment from 4-Star LB Lewis Carter

By John E. Hoover2 minutes ago
Troy Bowles
Football

Oklahoma Loses Out to Georgia on Elite Linebacker Troy Bowles

By Ryan Chapman1 hour ago
Marvin Mims B12 MD1
Football

WR Marvin Mims Says Oklahoma May 'Run the Conference' But Wants More

By John E. Hoover1 hour ago
Brent Venables, 2022 Big 12 Media Days
Football

Brent Venables' Patient Recruiting Approach Already Paying Off at Oklahoma

By Ryan ChapmanJul 15, 2022
Daylan Smothers Highlights
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma 2023 RB Commit Daylan Smothers Highlights

By Josh CallawayJul 15, 2022
Dillon Gabriel, 2022 Big 12 Media Days
Football

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Calmly Navigated His First Big 12 Media Days Appearance

By Ryan ChapmanJul 15, 2022
7-14 Brent Venables (B12MD Breakout)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Big 12 Media Days Breakout

By Josh CallawayJul 14, 2022
7-14 Woodi Washington (Big 12 Media Days)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma CB Woodi Washington Big 12 Media Days Breakout

By Josh CallawayJul 14, 2022