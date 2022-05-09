Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma 2023 Safety Commit Kaleb Spencer Highlights

Highlights of Oklahoma 2023 safety commit Kaleb Spencer out of Life Christian Academy in Colonial Heights, VA.

