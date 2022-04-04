Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma DE Ethan Downs Media Session

Oklahoma defensive end Ethan Downs met with the media during OU's third week of spring practice.

Watch as Oklahoma defensive end Ethan Downs met with the local media during the third week of spring practice in Norman. 

