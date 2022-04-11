Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma DE Jonah Laulu Media Session

Oklahoma defensive end Jonah Laulu met with the media during the fourth week of spring practice.

Watch as Oklahoma defensive end Jonah Laulu met with the media during the fourth week of spring practice in Norman. 

