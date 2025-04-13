WATCH: Oklahoma DL Gracen Halton Crimson Combine Postgame
NORMAN – Oklahoma defensive tackle Gracen Halton met with the media on Saturday following the Sooners’ Crimson Combine.
The event marked the end of spring practice and took the place of the traditional spring scrimmage – the Red / White Game – with an announced attendance of 16,316.
Players participated in individual and group drills, then took part in a 7-on-7 passing drill followed by a light 11-on-11 session.
Halton, who has been a pass-rush star in each of the two previous spring scrimmages, had a lighter load this year as he talked about some of the injuries he’s had to overcome. He also described why the OU defense could be even better in 2025 with Brent Venables as the defensive coordinator and what he thinks about the Sooners’ defensive line overall as well as why the OU linebackers are great to have behind him.
To watch the entire press conference, click the video.