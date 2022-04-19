Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma DT Coach Todd Bates Press Conference

Oklahoma associate head coach/co-defensive coordinator/run defense/defensive tackles coach Todd Bates met with the media on Tuesday ahead of the OU Spring Game.

Watch Oklahoma associate head coach/co-defensive coordinator/run defense/defensive tackles coach Todd Bates' full press conference from Tuesday, Apr. 19 ahead of the OU Spring Game on Saturday afternoon in Norman. 

