WATCH: Oklahoma DT Damonic Williams Media Day Interview
NORMAN — Watch as Oklahoma defensive tackle Damonic Williams spoke to local media members on Wednesday as the Sooners prepare to open fall camp ahead of the 2025 season.
Williams talked about his growth as a player, and the transformational offseason he had. Defensive tackles coach Todd Bates praised Williams' progression as a vocal leader and how the defensive tackle is much more comfortable in Venables' defense entering his second season with the program.
Williams also touched on the growth of OU's defensive tackles as a whole, as well as the strides sophomore David Stone made over the course of the summer.
He also touched on the buzz surrounding defensive end Taylor Wein, as well as the expectations for Oklahoma's defense as a whole as the Sooners enter a pivotal 2025 season.
Williams also talked about his family moving to town, and the joy he's taken from being so close to his younger brother, as well as the insight he's been able to pass down to his brother based off the lessons learned through Williams' recruitment out of high school.
Watch Brent Venables' press conference, Ben Arbuckle's press conference and every media session from the seven OU players who spoke on Wednesday on YouTube.