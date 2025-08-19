WATCH: Oklahoma DT David Stone, OU Coaches and Players Fall Camp Interviews
NORMAN — Watch as select Oklahoma players, including defensive tackle David Stone, spoke to local media members on Tuesday alongside defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, wide receivers coach Emmett Jones and cornerbacks coach Jay Valai.
Stone spoke publicly for the first time since his brief stint in the transfer portal at the end of spring football. He talked about his decision to stay, the key influences who helped him decide to stay in Norman and the work he's done on and off the field over the offseason to put him in position to play a much larger role in Brent Venables' defense in 2025. He also touched on how special it would be to be able to anchor the defensive line alongside his former IMG Academy teammate Jayden Jackson.
Watch Oklahoma's Tuesday Post-Practice Interviews
- Defensive tackles coach Todd Bates
- Wide receivers coach Emmett Jones
- Cornerbacks coach Jay Valai
- DT David Stone
- WR Ivan Carreon
- DT Trent Wilson
- DT Markus Strong
You can also watch every interview on YouTube.
Bates also talked about the change he's seen in Stone throughout the summer and fall, and he also recapped the work put in by his entire unit.
Jones touched on the struggles his receiving corps went through in 2024, as well as touching on the skillsets of all his new pieces for 2025.
Valai spoke on the development of the young pieces Oklahoma has at corner, including Devon Jordan, Jeremiah Newcomb and Courtland Guillory, as well as the key experience that returns with Gentry Williams, Kendel Dolby, Eli Bowen and Jacobe Johnson.
Receiver Ivan Carreon spoke about the lessons he and his second-year receivers learned a year ago after being thrust into action due to the widespread injuries in OU's wide receiver room. He also talked about the defensive backs that have given him fits throughout fall camp on the other side of the ball.
Wilson spoke about his development as a true freshman and how helpful the veteran pieces of the defensive tackle unit have been to spurring him on as a freshman.
Strong touched on his recovery process as he worked back from an injury at the start of fall camp to get back onto the practice field ahead of Oklahoma's season opener against Illinois State on Aug. 30. He also sung the praises of Stone, Jackson, Gracen Halton and Damonic Williams and the leadership that has been on display by the older members of the defensive tackles group led by Bates.