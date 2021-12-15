Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Signing Day Press Conference

    Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media on Wednesday to discuss the Sooners' 2022 signing class and the latest with the team.
    Watch Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables' full press conference from Wednesday, Dec. 15 as he discusses the Sooners' 2022 signing class along with all the latest with the team just two weeks ahead of the Valero Alamo Bowl. 

