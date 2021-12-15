WATCH: Oklahoma Interim HC Bob Stoops Press Conference

Oklahoma interim head coach Bob Stoops met with the media on Wednesday to discuss the latest with the Sooners ahead of the Alamo Bowl in two weeks.

Watch Oklahoma interim head coach Bob Stoops' full press conference from Wednesday, Dec. 15 as he discusses the latest with the Sooners ahead of their matchup with No. 14 Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl in two weeks.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.