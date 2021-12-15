Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Oklahoma Interim HC Bob Stoops Press Conference

    Oklahoma interim head coach Bob Stoops met with the media on Wednesday to discuss the latest with the Sooners ahead of the Alamo Bowl in two weeks.
    Author:

    Watch Oklahoma interim head coach Bob Stoops' full press conference from Wednesday, Dec. 15 as he discusses the latest with the Sooners ahead of their matchup with No. 14 Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl in two weeks.

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

    Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

    Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

    Read More

    Bob Stoops 12-15
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma Interim HC Bob Stoops Press Conference

    58 seconds ago
    Brent Venables 12-15 (Signing Day)
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Signing Day Press Conference

    16 minutes ago
    Caleb Williams - closeup
    Football

    Bob Stoops on Caleb Williams: 'I Sure Hope He'll Be Here' at Oklahoma

    just now
    Bob Stoops-presser
    Football

    Bob Stoops Lays Out Oklahoma Coaching Assignments for Alamo Bowl

    1 hour ago
    Caleb Williams - ISU pre 2
    Football

    Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Speaks on Head Coaching Change

    5 hours ago
    Alton Tarber
    Football

    Oklahoma Signing Day: DT Alton Tarber

    5 hours ago
    Gavin Sawchuk HS 2
    Football

    Oklahoma Signing Day: RB Gavin Sawchuk

    5 hours ago
    Jake Taylor-horizontal
    Football

    Oklahoma Signing Day: OT Jake Taylor

    5 hours ago